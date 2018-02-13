Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
BMW calls the X4 a "sports activity coupe." I just call it weird.
The X4 you see here is the sporty M40i version.
In addition to the M40i, a more mainstream xDrive30i version will be offered in the US.
Every X4 gets all-wheel drive standard.
The base X4 will start at $50,450 in the US.
Want an M40i? That'll be a lofty $60,450 to start.
The M40i has 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque.
Not a lot of rear headroom back there. That's because it's a "coupe," remember?
The X4 is based on the more traditionally shaped BMW X3 crossover.
Keep on scrolling to see more photos of the 2019 BMW X4.