  • 2019 BMW X4
    1
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    2
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    3
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    4
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    5
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    6
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    7
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    8
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    9
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    10
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    11
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    12
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    13
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    14
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    15
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    16
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    17
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    18
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    19
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    20
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    21
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    22
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    23
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    24
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    25
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    26
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    27
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    28
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    29
    of 30
  • 2019 BMW X4
    30
    of 30

BMW calls the X4 a "sports activity coupe." I just call it weird.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

The X4 you see here is the sporty M40i version.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

In addition to the M40i, a more mainstream xDrive30i version will be offered in the US.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

Every X4 gets all-wheel drive standard.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

The base X4 will start at $50,450 in the US.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

Want an M40i? That'll be a lofty $60,450 to start.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

The M40i has 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

Not a lot of rear headroom back there. That's because it's a "coupe," remember?

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

The X4 is based on the more traditionally shaped BMW X3 crossover.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

Keep on scrolling to see more photos of the 2019 BMW X4.

Caption by / Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More

Photo by BMW
Read More
1 of 30
|

2019 BMW X4 coming to US this summer

Published:
Up Next
2018 BMW X2 is another niche produc...
28

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by