2019 BMW X2 M35i: A plucky, potent, high-riding hatch

Here's the BMW X2 M35i on the track at the Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs, California.

The M35i is a new addition to the X2 range for 2019.

It uses a boosted version of BMW's 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine.

The X2 M35i produces 302 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

That means this X2 has BMW's most powerful four-cylinder engine.

BMW says the X2 M35i will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds.

A lower, stiffer suspension, plus a quicker steering ratio and larger brakes make the M35i a much more engaging X2.

It's still ugly, though. Yeesh.

Pricing for the 2019 X2 M35i starts at $46,450.

Keep scrolling for more pictures of the BMW X2 M35i.

