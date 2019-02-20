2019 BMW X2 M35i: A plucky, potent, high-riding hatch

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Here's the BMW X2 M35i on the track at the Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs, California.
The M35i is a new addition to the X2 range for 2019.
It uses a boosted version of BMW's 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine.
The X2 M35i produces 302 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.
That means this X2 has BMW's most powerful four-cylinder engine.
BMW says the X2 M35i will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds.
A lower, stiffer suspension, plus a quicker steering ratio and larger brakes make the M35i a much more engaging X2.
It's still ugly, though. Yeesh.
Pricing for the 2019 X2 M35i starts at $46,450.
