2019 BMW M5 Competition is a 189-mph super sedan

With 617 horsepower and 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, this new 2019 M5 Competition model will renew the fight against its arch rival, the Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan.

We're not quite sure why BMW is depicting the standard M5 overtaking this new M5 Competition model, either.

A model-specific switchable exhaust system comes standard with special black finishers on the Competition model.

Competition-spec gloss-black trim includes highlights on the mirror caps, window surrounds, door handles, grille and front bumper slats.

Inside, the M5 is as luxurious as ever.

Standard seats are part of the cabin program, as well as a handful of modest Competition-spec tweaks, including new floor mats, M-stripe seatbelts and gauge cluster graphics.

In profile, today's M5 looks remarkably restrained, and that's true here of the 2019 Competition model, too.

Zero to 60 falls in 3.1 seconds and top speed can be let out to 189 mph.

Model-specific 20-inch Y-spoke alloys will be the easiest way to spot an M5 Competition model on the street.

Quad exhausts feature black chrome tips, and with active clapper valves, the driver can make the 4.4-liter V8 speak even more authoritatively on demand.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 BMW M5 Competition model.

