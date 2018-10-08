The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster puts plug-in hybrid tech in a racy body

  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is 132 pounds heavier than the coupe on which it is based.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Its powered soft top can open or close in just 16 seconds, even while driving at up to 31 miles per hour.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Up front is an electric motor rated for 141 horsepower, while in back is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine good for 228 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
When the two power sources work together, they give the i8 Roadster a total of 369 horsepower and a 4.4-second 0-to-60-mph time.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
With its battery pack fully charged, the i8 can also drive on electricity alone for short distances -- up to 17 miles, according to EPA estimates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
There's not much storage space in the i8 Roadster, with just 3.5 cubic feet behind the seats and another 4.7 cubic feet in the trunk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Fully charging the car's battery on a Level 2 charger takes about three hours.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The car's dramatic bodywork attracts questions -- and photos -- wherever you drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Pricing for the BMW i8 Roadster starts at $163,300 before options and destination, with this tester listing for $166,795.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 BMW i8 Roadster.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
