The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster puts plug-in hybrid tech in a racy body

The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is 132 pounds heavier than the coupe on which it is based.
Its powered soft top can open or close in just 16 seconds, even while driving at up to 31 miles per hour.
Up front is an electric motor rated for 141 horsepower, while in back is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine good for 228 horsepower.
When the two power sources work together, they give the i8 Roadster a total of 369 horsepower and a 4.4-second 0-to-60-mph time.
With its battery pack fully charged, the i8 can also drive on electricity alone for short distances -- up to 17 miles, according to EPA estimates.
There's not much storage space in the i8 Roadster, with just 3.5 cubic feet behind the seats and another 4.7 cubic feet in the trunk.
Fully charging the car's battery on a Level 2 charger takes about three hours.
The car's dramatic bodywork attracts questions -- and photos -- wherever you drive.
Pricing for the BMW i8 Roadster starts at $163,300 before options and destination, with this tester listing for $166,795.
