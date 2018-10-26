2019 BMW M850i Coupe: A sporty GT for road and track

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Here it is: BMW's big, new 2019 8 Series Coupe.
The 8 Series launches in M850i xDrive guise.
That means it's powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, and sends power to all four wheels via xDrive all-wheel drive.
The M850i is no slouch, able to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.
The hearty V8 produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
Handling is improved thanks to rear-wheel steering and BMW's Adaptive M suspension tech.
Whether blasting down backroads or hitting the track, the M850i is a joy to drive.
It's also comfortable, and packed with BMW's latest iDrive 7 infotainment tech.
The 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe starts at $111,900 in the US.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the M850i Coupe from our first drive event in Lisbon, Portugal.