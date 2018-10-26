2019 BMW M850i Coupe: A sporty GT for road and track

  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe
Here it is: BMW's big, new 2019 8 Series Coupe.

The 8 Series launches in M850i xDrive guise.

That means it's powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, and sends power to all four wheels via xDrive all-wheel drive.

The M850i is no slouch, able to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.

The hearty V8 produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Handling is improved thanks to rear-wheel steering and BMW's Adaptive M suspension tech.

Whether blasting down backroads or hitting the track, the M850i is a joy to drive.

It's also comfortable, and packed with BMW's latest iDrive 7 infotainment tech.

The 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe starts at $111,900 in the US.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the M850i Coupe from our first drive event in Lisbon, Portugal.

