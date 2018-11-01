2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible: Topless grand touring

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible officially debuts at the 2018 LA Auto Show.
We'll initially get the convertible in M850i xDrive guise.
Under the hood is a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
Power routes through an eight-speed automatic transmission and hits the road with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive.
A standard Adaptive M suspension and rear-axles steering should make this car pretty agile on winding roads.
The power soft top can retract in just 15 seconds, and be operated at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.
BMW says the M850i Convertible will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds slower than the M850i Coupe.
Compared to its coupe counterpart, the M850i Convertible is 258 pounds heavier.
The 2019 BMW M850i Convertible will be priced from $121,400 when it goes on sale in March.
