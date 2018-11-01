2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible: Topless grand touring

  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible

The 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible officially debuts at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
1
of 73

We'll initially get the convertible in M850i xDrive guise.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
2
of 73

Under the hood is a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
3
of 73

Power routes through an eight-speed automatic transmission and hits the road with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
4
of 73

A standard Adaptive M suspension and rear-axles steering should make this car pretty agile on winding roads.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
5
of 73

The power soft top can retract in just 15 seconds, and be operated at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
6
of 73

BMW says the M850i Convertible will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds slower than the M850i Coupe.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
7
of 73

Compared to its coupe counterpart, the M850i Convertible is 258 pounds heavier.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
8
of 73

The 2019 BMW M850i Convertible will be priced from $121,400 when it goes on sale in March.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
9
of 73

Keep on clickin' for more photos of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
10
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
11
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
12
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
13
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
14
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
15
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
16
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
17
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
18
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
19
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
20
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
21
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
22
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
23
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
24
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
25
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
26
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
27
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
28
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
29
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
30
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
31
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
32
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
33
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
34
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
35
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
36
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
37
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
38
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
39
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
40
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
41
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
42
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
43
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
44
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
45
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
46
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
47
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
48
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
49
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
50
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
51
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
52
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
53
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
54
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
55
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
56
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
57
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
58
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
59
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
60
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
61
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
62
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
63
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
64
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
65
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
66
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
67
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
68
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
69
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
70
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
71
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
72
of 73

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
73
of 73
Now Reading

2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible: Topless grand touring

Up Next

The 2019 BMW X4 puts design ahead of practicality

Latest Stories

Uber wants its self-driving cars on the road again

Uber wants its self-driving cars on the road again

by
AutoComplete: Aston Martin celebrates Le Mans history with DBS 59

AutoComplete: Aston Martin celebrates Le Mans history with DBS 59

1:32
Book by Cadillac writes its last chapter -- for now

Book by Cadillac writes its last chapter -- for now

by
From Polo to T-Roc: The weird and wonderful world of Volkswagen names

From Polo to T-Roc: The weird and wonderful world of Volkswagen names

3:30
GM wants your help naming its new e-bike brand

GM wants your help naming its new e-bike brand

by