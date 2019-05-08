The 2019 BMW 330i is once again a joy to drive

Atop the dash is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system running BMW's iDrive 7 software. Although some features are buried deep into menus, the primary display pages, for navigation, music and phone calling, are self-explanatory and have a very easy learning curve.
My test car has a 12.3-inch Live Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster. A monochrome (and relatively low-detail) map sits in the center of the screen, while on the right-hand side I can pull up details like fuel-economy info, G-force readouts or even the currently playing song's album art.
The optional Driving Assistant Professional feature adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, as well as lane-centering steering -- but it's not a hands-off autonomous system. Extended Traffic Jam Assistant can accelerate, steer and brake in heavy traffic at speeds below 37 mph, and it has a camera in the instrument cluster that "watches" to ensure the driver is still looking at the roadway; if so, he or she won't even need to touch the wheel.