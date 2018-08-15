Testing BMW's next-generation 3 Series prototype in Germany

  • BMW 3 Series Prototype
The G20 BMW 3 Series will debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

The 330i will arrive first, as a 2019 model next spring.

330i models will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine, much like the current model.

Both rear- and all-wheel drive will be available.

A more powerful 340i will arrive later next year as a 2020 model.

We don't yet have any specific details on the 340i, but expect it to be powered by a 3.0-liter turbo I6, just like the current car.

After the 3 Series sedan debuts, we can expect all number of variants to follow, including coupe, convertible and wagon.

The most interesting bit of tech is a new hydraulic damping system that smooths rebound rates and makes for better balance.

The 3 Series was once the benchmark of its class. Can it regain that throne?

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 BMW 3 Series during our prototype drive in Germany.

