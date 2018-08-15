Testing BMW's next-generation 3 Series prototype in Germany

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The G20 BMW 3 Series will debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
The 330i will arrive first, as a 2019 model next spring.
330i models will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine, much like the current model.
Both rear- and all-wheel drive will be available.
A more powerful 340i will arrive later next year as a 2020 model.
We don't yet have any specific details on the 340i, but expect it to be powered by a 3.0-liter turbo I6, just like the current car.
After the 3 Series sedan debuts, we can expect all number of variants to follow, including coupe, convertible and wagon.
The most interesting bit of tech is a new hydraulic damping system that smooths rebound rates and makes for better balance.
The 3 Series was once the benchmark of its class. Can it regain that throne?
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 BMW 3 Series during our prototype drive in Germany.