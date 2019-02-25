2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible: Even grander touring

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
It may look the same, but the 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible is new from soup-to-nuts underneath, and much improved.
Riding atop the Volkswagen Group's MSB architecture, the new Conti droptop is both stiffer and lighter.
Almond-shaped taillamps are the new-generation Continental's biggest styling departure.
0-60 mph runs happen in a Bentley-estimated 3.7 seconds and top speed is listed at 207 mph.
This color is dubbed Orange Flame.
It looks great and miles deep, but I might advise against the black optics package, because it lends a bit of a Halloween vibe to the overall look.
The power folding soft top disappears in just 19 seconds.
An oh-so-British tweed fabric lid is newly available, too.
Trunk volume is limited to just 8.3 cubic feet of space, enough for a couple of roll-aboard suitcases or a trio of larger soft bags.
There's always the backseat...
Bentley offers 15 leather colors; this is one of the most subdued.
You can also chose from 15 different carpet tones, as well as eight different wood veneers.
A new 48-volt active anti-roll system combines with an uprated air suspension and brake-based torque vectoring to improve handling substantially.
The passenger seat is the second-best seat in the house.
The 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 will presumably be joined by a smaller, less-expensive V8 engine option in the not-too-distant future.
If history offers any precedent, the smaller engine may actually also provide the more entertaining drive.
Rear seats continue to be on the tight side.
