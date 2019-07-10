2019 Audi TT Roadster 20th Anniversary Edition has throwback cues

By make and model
Here's the Audi TT Roadster in its limited-production 20th Anniversary Edition guise.
Two different shades of gray are available on the 20th Anniversary Edition, and both are throwbacks to the original TTS Roadster concept from 1995.
Unique, 19-inch wheels complete the 20th Anniversary Edition look.
These cars get little matte silver Audi logos on their rear side sills, too.
The 20th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine.
Output is rated at 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive.
LED headlights are also standard.
So are the cool OLED taillamps first seen on the TT RS.
