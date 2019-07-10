2019 Audi TT Roadster 20th Anniversary Edition has throwback cues

  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary
  • Audi TT 20th Anniversary

Here's the Audi TT Roadster in its limited-production 20th Anniversary Edition guise.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 37

Two different shades of gray are available on the 20th Anniversary Edition, and both are throwbacks to the original TTS Roadster concept from 1995.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 37

Unique, 19-inch wheels complete the 20th Anniversary Edition look.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 37

These cars get little matte silver Audi logos on their rear side sills, too.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 37

The 20th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 37

Output is rated at 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 37

A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 37

LED headlights are also standard.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 37

So are the cool OLED taillamps first seen on the TT RS.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 37

Keep scrolling for more photos of he 2019 Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
37
of 37
Now Reading

2019 Audi TT Roadster 20th Anniversary Edition has throwback cues

Up Next

Audi's Q7 gets big updates for 2020

Latest Stories

2020 Jeep Gladiator quick drive: Notes from a week with no doors

2020 Jeep Gladiator quick drive: Notes from a week with no doors

by
Volvo Trucks is working out how to turn a profit with autonomy

Volvo Trucks is working out how to turn a profit with autonomy

by
Toyota and Denso form joint venture to develop self-driving hardware

Toyota and Denso form joint venture to develop self-driving hardware

by
The VW Beetle is officially out of production

The VW Beetle is officially out of production

by
The 2020 Buick Enclave is coming this summer and it's refreshingly handsome

The 2020 Buick Enclave is coming this summer and it's refreshingly handsome

by