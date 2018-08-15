2019 Audi RS5 Sportback: A near-perfect performance all-rounder

  • 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
Audi's RS5 Sportback is a more functional version of the already lovely RS5 Coupe.







An extra set of doors and a useful liftback design don't detract from this car's performance capabilities. 







Power comes from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6.







This car makes an impressive 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.







The RS5 Sportback will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds, which is quicker than its BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S rivals.







Quattro all-wheel drive is, of course, standard. It's an Audi, remember.







To my eyes, the RS5 Sportback actually looks better than the Coupe.







Fold the rear seats and there's a superuseful 35 cubic feet of cargo space.







The RS5 Sportback is priced from $74,200 and will arrive in US showrooms in late 2018.







Keep scrolling to see more photos of the RS5 Sportback from our first drive in Munich.


























































































































































































