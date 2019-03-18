2019 Audi Q8 doesn't sacrifice in the name of fashion

  • 2019 Audi Q8
The Q8 hides its downward sloping roof well enough to the point that it only bears a passing resemblance to similar vehicles like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

It goes from roof to glass at a far more severe angle than the three-row Q7, but in person, it doesn't look harsh at all.

In an era where headlights are growing ever thinner and grilles ever larger, the Q8's headlight assembly is actually appropriately proportioned to the grille.

The whole package just works, especially in my tester's shade of Glacier White Metallic (a $595 premium over regular Carrara White).

The Q8 packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 turns out 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 2 and 44 (respectively) over the Q7's supercharged V6.

The Q8's six-pot also makes appearances in the new A6 and A7. 

The V6 provides ample get-up-and-go when I lean heavy on the throttle, with the standard, rear-biased all-wheel drive providing loads of traction in the Michigan cold.

The eight-speed automatic transmission exists largely in the background, shifting up and down with very little movement translated to the cabin. 

There's a 48-volt mild hybrid system baked into the drivetrain, but it only serves to lengthen the (admittedly very smooth) stop-start system. 

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Audi Q8.

