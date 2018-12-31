2019 Aston Martin Vantage: V8 power and elegant style

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Aston Martin Vantage was one of the most hotly anticipated new cars of 2018.
The two-seat sports coupe shares its engine and electronics with Mercedes-Benz, but the rest is pure Aston Martin.
That starts with the design -- this is one stunning coupe from every angle.
The rear end is especially gorgeous, with its wide hips and slim taillights.
Twenty-inch wheels look downright massive on this small two-seater.
Power comes from Mercedes' 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, with 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque.
Power runs to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Tiny, LED headlights look great on the car's front fascia.
The Vantage isn't cheap, of course, with pricing starting around $150,000.
