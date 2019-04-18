2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING celebrates the cars' lap times

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
To celebrate the cars' Nürburging lap times, Alfa Romeo brought two special-edition models at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio get special NRING models with matte-gray paint, carbon-fiber mirrors, and dark five-hole wheels.
Interior upgrades for both cars include carbon fiber trim on the steering wheel and shifter bezel, as well as two-tone red and black leather with red stitching.
Both cars are unchanged mechanically from the standard models, with twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine making 505 horsepower.
For the Giulia Quadrifoglio, the car's 'Ring time was a 7:32-minute lap while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio completed a lap in 7:51.7 minutes.
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING will cost $91,485, including a $1,595 destination charge.
Pricing for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING begins at $97,485, including destination.
Alfa will build 110 of the NRING cars combined, with the cars set to arrive in the second quarter of 2019.