2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING celebrates the cars' lap times

To celebrate the cars' Nürburging lap times, Alfa Romeo brought two special-edition models at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio get special NRING models with matte-gray paint, carbon-fiber mirrors, and dark five-hole wheels.

Interior upgrades for both cars include carbon fiber trim on the steering wheel and shifter bezel, as well as two-tone red and black leather with red stitching.

Both cars are unchanged mechanically from the standard models, with twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine making 505 horsepower.

For the Giulia Quadrifoglio, the car's 'Ring time was a 7:32-minute lap while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio completed a lap in 7:51.7 minutes.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING will cost $91,485, including a $1,595 destination charge.

Pricing for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING begins at $97,485, including destination.

Alfa will build 110 of the NRING cars combined, with the cars set to arrive in the second quarter of 2019.

