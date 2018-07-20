2019 Acura RDX is a price-conscious luxury buyer's delight

  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec
  • 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec

The RDX, entering its third generation for 2019, has been on sale since 2006.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
1
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

At its best when highway cruising, the RDX's available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive manages corners well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Even in its sportiest A-Spec trim, the RDX doesn't hide its 4,000-plus pounds as well as the competition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With one of the most comfortable and attractive interiors in its class, the RDX's cabin is a lovely place to spend time.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Acura's new True Touchpad Interface works well, and looks sharp with its 10.2-inch, full HD display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

These are some of the most comfortable and supportive seats among any class of new vehicle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RDX's Jewel Eye LED headlights are some of the most effective out there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Available 710-watt, 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system is a delight for amplifying any drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With 38.4 inches of rear legroom, the RDX sits near the top of its segment.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

All RDXs come with Acura's turbocharged 272-horsepower, 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
11
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
12
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
13
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
14
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 29
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2019 Acura RDX is a price-conscious luxury buyer's delight

Up Next

2019 Acura MDX adds new features and an A-Spec model

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: Waymo completes 8 million test miles on public roads
1:14

AutoComplete: Waymo completes 8 million test miles on public roads

by
Waymo hits 8 million self-driven test miles

Waymo hits 8 million self-driven test miles

by
How Hyundai plans to grow its N performance brand

How Hyundai plans to grow its N performance brand

by
The adorable Microlino EV looks poised to hit European roads soon

The adorable Microlino EV looks poised to hit European roads soon

by
Hyundai's N brand working on a true halo performance car

Hyundai's N brand working on a true halo performance car

by
A conversation with Mr. Cobra

A conversation with Mr. Cobra

by