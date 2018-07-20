2019 Acura RDX is a price-conscious luxury buyer's delight

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The RDX, entering its third generation for 2019, has been on sale since 2006.
At its best when highway cruising, the RDX's available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive manages corners well.
Even in its sportiest A-Spec trim, the RDX doesn't hide its 4,000-plus pounds as well as the competition.
With one of the most comfortable and attractive interiors in its class, the RDX's cabin is a lovely place to spend time.
Acura's new True Touchpad Interface works well, and looks sharp with its 10.2-inch, full HD display.
These are some of the most comfortable and supportive seats among any class of new vehicle.
The RDX's Jewel Eye LED headlights are some of the most effective out there.
Available 710-watt, 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system is a delight for amplifying any drive.
With 38.4 inches of rear legroom, the RDX sits near the top of its segment.
All RDXs come with Acura's turbocharged 272-horsepower, 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec.