This tuned 2019 Acura RDX packs 345 horsepower

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Acura teamed up with Graham Rahal Performance to create a SEMA-ready RDX crossover.
The RDX's 2.0-liter turbo engine was upgraded from its factory ratings of 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet to 345 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque.
To go along with the power gains, the RDX was also lowered by two inches and equipped with stronger StopTech brakes.
The RDX's exhaust, turbocharger and intake were all modified to extract more power from the engine.
HRE 21-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
A vibrant decal package is applied atop the RDX's A-Spec-exclusive apex blue pearl paint scheme.
The StopTech brakes have six-piston front calipers.
A carbon fiber grille is installed up front, with the lower garnish is body-colored to help make the RDX look like it sits lower to the road.
Various carbon fiber accent pieces help dress up the outside of the crossover.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Acura RDX concept.