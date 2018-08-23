2019 Acura NSX in its tangy, new hue

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2019 Acura NSX!
If it looks a lot like the 2018 Acura NSX... well, that's because not a lot has changed. The biggest change, perhaps? That new color.
The nose is also a little tweaked, painted instead of chromed.
Suspension and other changes come too, plus new, stickier tires.
You can also option a red interior if you like!
For 2019, a number of former options are now standard, including power seats and better sound.
Orange isn't the only color, of course, and it will cost a $700 premium if you go for it.
White is a classic color for Hondas, of course, and we think that'd look pretty great with the new white interior.
Whichever you chose, you'll be getting one of the most advanced supercars on the planet, with a total of 600 horsepower from a twin-turbo V6 and an advanced hybrid system.
Price of admission? $157,000.
2019 Acura NSX