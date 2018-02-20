2018 Volvo V60 Polestar is an exclusive, bright blue rocketship

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
While the V60 is an old dog, its tricks are new enough to keep it relevant until the latest and greatest arrives.
Volvo's lineup is almost entirely new, which makes the aging S60 and V60 stand out like a sore thumb.
Slap on a coat of Polestar's exclusive cyan racing blue paint and it still looks plenty frisky, especially with some 20-inch wheels jammed into the wells and a front lip that looks ready to take out an ankle or two.
In nearly every other iteration, this engine sounds like a tractor, but Polestar did something with its exhaust system that finally made it sound good.
362 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque come on low and stay on thanks to that twin-charging setup.
The eight-speed automatic shifts a bit slow in manual mode, but gear changes are generally fine when the car is left to make its own decisions.
Yet, $62,595 is a high price to pay for a car that's aged like a good block of Emmental.
But you can't throw out the baby with the bathwater.
It can tackle difficult driving in any season and come out the other side unscathed.
The world could always use another excellent wagon.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the V60 Polestar, inside and out!