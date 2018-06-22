Live like a Japanese VIP in the 2018 Toyota Century

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Toyota announced this week that the 2018 Century will set buyers back a cool ¥19.6 million, or about $180,000 at today's exchange rate.
That's a bit more than you'd spend on a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine, but it's staggeringly cheaper than either Rolls-Royce sedan.
You won't see any Toyota badges on the Century, though.
The phoenix that adorns its front grille is hand-engraved over a period of six weeks.
The second row is where it's at, featuring two individual rear seats straddling a 7-inch touchscreen for controlling vehicle functions.
There's also an 11.6-inch rear screen to keep occupants entertained on the drive.
The standard interior is wool, but if you don't like feeling that old school, you can snag up some optional leather.
Under the hood is a 5.0-liter V8 mated to a hybrid-electric drivetrain, putting out a net 425 horsepower.
It packs a few safety systems, too, including blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and full-speed adaptive cruise control.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Toyota that you never knew you wanted.