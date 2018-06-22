Live like a Japanese VIP in the 2018 Toyota Century

  • 2018 Toyota Century
Toyota announced this week that the 2018 Century will set buyers back a cool ¥19.6 million, or about $180,000 at today's exchange rate.     

1
That's a bit more than you'd spend on a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine, but it's staggeringly cheaper than either Rolls-Royce sedan.   

2
You won't see any Toyota badges on the Century, though.

3
The phoenix that adorns its front grille is hand-engraved over a period of six weeks.    

4
The second row is where it's at, featuring two individual rear seats straddling a 7-inch touchscreen for controlling vehicle functions.     

5
There's also an 11.6-inch rear screen to keep occupants entertained on the drive.     

6
The standard interior is wool, but if you don't like feeling that old school, you can snag up some optional leather.     

7
Under the hood is a 5.0-liter V8 mated to a hybrid-electric drivetrain, putting out a net 425 horsepower.     

8
It packs a few safety systems, too, including blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and full-speed adaptive cruise control.   

9
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Toyota that you never knew you wanted.

