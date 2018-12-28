  • Toyota Century
Wouldn't the new Toyota Century look outstanding starring in a future Marvel feature, or some retro-futurist dystopian film? 

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1
of 94

This is the third-generation Toyota Century, the first new model since 1997.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
2
of 94

The Century's restrained, upright aesthetic sets it apart on the road from everyday vehicles.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
3
of 94

Just 50 of these full-size luxury sedans are slated to be built each month, with no official export plans.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
4
of 94

Century owners rarely drive themselves, so most will never notice that their driver's accommodations aren't quite as nice as their own in the rear.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
5
of 94

The back seats feature power articulation, heating, cooling and massage.

Note the center armrest touchscreen controls and the 11.7-inch screen for watching TV, movies or business presentations.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
6
of 94

The new Century packs a 5.0-liter V8 engine with hybrid assist. It borrows its driveline from the last-generation Lexus LS.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
7
of 94

The new Century rides atop model-specific 18-inch wheels and tires, both of which are specially designed for low noise.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
8
of 94

Options are very limited on the new Century. While Bentley or Rolls-Royce or Mercedes will happily build you a neon-paint custom model, Toyota takes a far simpler and more restrained approach.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
9
of 94

The Century's trunk features plenty of room for golf bags or... other things.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
10
of 94

It's notoriously difficult to find parking spots in Tokyo, but at least that's your chauffeur's problem.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
11
of 94

The Century's lighting looks deceptively simple, but feature intricate innards and LED illumination.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
12
of 94

Regarded as Japanese royalty, the Century is known as the preferred transport for the Imperial Family, CEOs and even the Yakuza, the island nation's legendary organized crime organization.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
13
of 94

The Century is only available in four shades of paint, all of them look miles deep.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
14
of 94

Traditional craftsmanship and restrained elegance is the Century's calling card.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
15
of 94

Not wanting to disrupt the Century's classic appearance, Toyota has done a particularly good job hiding this new model's ADAS sensors.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
16
of 94

Notice that there's no Toyota badge on the back like other models.

Instead, deck lid lettering proudly spells out C-E-N-T-U-R-Y.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
17
of 94

The Century has massive street presence, and not just because Japanese cars tend to be smaller.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
18
of 94

The Century features self-leveling air suspension for pillowy soft ride comfort.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
19
of 94

Special low-noise 18-inch alloy wheels come standard. The multi-spoke design almost looks a bit like a wire wheel.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
20
of 94

Phoenix wheel centers are painstakingly crafted.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
21
of 94

Notice the way the entire lower perimeter of the Century is delicately ringed in chrome.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
22
of 94

LED illumination is standard.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
23
of 94

The new Century receives a raft of advanced safety systems, including auto-brake with pedestrian detection.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
24
of 94

Even the Century's badges exude old-school cool.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
25
of 94

Stanchion-mounted side mirrors feature turn-signal repeaters.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
26
of 94

That knob or paddle-like protrusion is actually a door handle.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
27
of 94

Here's another view.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
28
of 94

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the new 2018 Toyota Century.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
29
of 94

31
of 94

33
of 94

35
of 94

37
of 94

39
of 94

41
of 94

43
of 94

45
of 94

47
of 94

Lucky rear-seat occupants can motorize the front passenger seat forward with the push of a button to maximize rear legroom.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
48
of 94

50
of 94

52
of 94

54
of 94

56
of 94

58
of 94

60
of 94

62
of 94

Yep, that's a power-deployable ottoman.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
63
of 94

You can even watch live TV in the back seat.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
64
of 94

Each B-pillar features a built-in shoe horn holder.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
65
of 94

Center console drawers feature a delicious damped action.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
66
of 94

68
of 94

Golfer and Yakuza-spec trunk space.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
69
of 94

71
of 94

73
of 94

75
of 94

77
of 94

79
of 94

81
of 94

83
of 94

85
of 94

87
of 94

of 94

Ever since the Lexus LFA super coupe was been put out to pasture, the Century reclaimed its mantle as the most-expensive new model offered by Toyota Motor Co.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
89
of 94

of 94

of 94

of 94

