Wouldn't the new Toyota Century look outstanding starring in a future Marvel feature, or some retro-futurist dystopian film?
This is the third-generation Toyota Century, the first new model since 1997.
The Century's restrained, upright aesthetic sets it apart on the road from everyday vehicles.
Just 50 of these full-size luxury sedans are slated to be built each month, with no official export plans.
Century owners rarely drive themselves, so most will never notice that their driver's accommodations aren't quite as nice as their own in the rear.
The back seats feature power articulation, heating, cooling and massage.
Note the center armrest touchscreen controls and the 11.7-inch screen for watching TV, movies or business presentations.
The new Century packs a 5.0-liter V8 engine with hybrid assist. It borrows its driveline from the last-generation Lexus LS.
The new Century rides atop model-specific 18-inch wheels and tires, both of which are specially designed for low noise.
Options are very limited on the new Century. While Bentley or Rolls-Royce or Mercedes will happily build you a neon-paint custom model, Toyota takes a far simpler and more restrained approach.
The Century's trunk features plenty of room for golf bags or... other things.
It's notoriously difficult to find parking spots in Tokyo, but at least that's your chauffeur's problem.
The Century's lighting looks deceptively simple, but feature intricate innards and LED illumination.
Regarded as Japanese royalty, the Century is known as the preferred transport for the Imperial Family, CEOs and even the Yakuza, the island nation's legendary organized crime organization.
The Century is only available in four shades of paint, all of them look miles deep.
Traditional craftsmanship and restrained elegance is the Century's calling card.
Not wanting to disrupt the Century's classic appearance, Toyota has done a particularly good job hiding this new model's ADAS sensors.
Notice that there's no Toyota badge on the back like other models.
Instead, deck lid lettering proudly spells out C-E-N-T-U-R-Y.
The Century has massive street presence, and not just because Japanese cars tend to be smaller.
The Century features self-leveling air suspension for pillowy soft ride comfort.
Special low-noise 18-inch alloy wheels come standard. The multi-spoke design almost looks a bit like a wire wheel.
Phoenix wheel centers are painstakingly crafted.
Notice the way the entire lower perimeter of the Century is delicately ringed in chrome.
LED illumination is standard.
The new Century receives a raft of advanced safety systems, including auto-brake with pedestrian detection.
Even the Century's badges exude old-school cool.
Stanchion-mounted side mirrors feature turn-signal repeaters.
That knob or paddle-like protrusion is actually a door handle.
Here's another view.
Lucky rear-seat occupants can motorize the front passenger seat forward with the push of a button to maximize rear legroom.
Yep, that's a power-deployable ottoman.
You can even watch live TV in the back seat.
Each B-pillar features a built-in shoe horn holder.
Center console drawers feature a delicious damped action.
Golfer and Yakuza-spec trunk space.
Ever since the Lexus LFA super coupe was been put out to pasture, the Century reclaimed its mantle as the most-expensive new model offered by Toyota Motor Co.