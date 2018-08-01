2018 Toyota 86 GT Black is tactile art

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Toyota 86 began life in 2012 as the Scion FR-S, and while the car is aging, its driving dynamics feel fresh as ever.
Powered by a Subaru-derived 2.0-liter flat-four engine producing 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque, the 86 is quick, but more grunt would be nice.
The 86's LED high- and low-beam headlamps are some of the best in the industry.
The spirited sports car received a refreshed LED taillight design in 2017 when it became a Toyota-branded product.
The interior design looks a decade old, but for $28,585 as tested, quality is commensurate with cost.
Its 7-inch audio display does not feature Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
A 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display is offered on all 86 trims above the base model (GT, GT Black and TRD Special Edition).
The 86's seats could use a little more lumbar support, but are supportive everywhere else.
Trunk space is only 6.9 cubic feet, but appears more generous than that.
Our tire marks are off-camera, but the 86 remains as driftable as ever.
