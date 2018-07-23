A quick drive (literally) in Tesla's Model 3 Performance

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance
The Performance is the new top trim in the Tesla Model 3 range.

Tesla says the Model 3 Performance will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.

The Model 3 Performance uses a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive.

Performance-specific visual enhancements include 20-inch wheels and a rear deck lid spoiler.

The Model 3 Performance costs $64,000, which is $11,000 more than a dual-motor Model 3.

Though it looks like it ought to be a hatchback, the Model 3 is actually a traditional sedan.

Inside, the Model 3 Performance gets aluminum pedals and can be optioned with a white interior.

Otherwise, it's the same Model 3 we've known for a while now.

The Model 3 Performance is slowly trickling into Southern California Tesla dealers, with a 1-3 month wait for new orders as of this writing.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

