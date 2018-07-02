2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA is sharper than your average STI

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Built to celebrate Subaru's record-setting lap at the famed German track, this limited-edition sport sedan takes everything we love about the standard STI and amplifies it with a few key changes.
In order to ditch 68 pounds off its curb weight, the STI Type RA is outfitted with a roof made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, a carbon fiber adjustable rear wing and lightweight BBS wheels.
Combined with new rear fender cutouts, a restyled rear bumper and a few red accents, the resulting look is more racer than daily driver.
You'll have to dig that kind of aesthetic to not feel like a weirdo behind the wheel.
Subaru's venerable 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four engine now puts out 310 horsepower, a 5-horsepower bump made possible by a retuned ECU, a new intake, new pistons, sodium-filled valves and a beefier exhaust system.
That familiar flat-four engine note drags some turbo whoosh along for the ride towards the top of the rev range, feeling just a bit more sprightly than the average STI.
The lighter, stiffer Type RA feels more rewarding to toss around, partially thanks to a new set of Bilstein dampers.
Dive into a corner, smash the gas, wait half a tick for the turbocharger to catch up and off you go.
The STI Type RA is an easy one to spec, because it's only available in a single $49,855 specification.
