2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport: Rich in features, but not in style

For 2018, Subaru performed a mild facelift to the Legacy's exterior with new bumpers, grille and headlights.
The exterior also saw some updates with improved materials and revamped climate controls.
The most substantial upgrades came for the Starlink infotainment system that received a new process for quicker startup times and response to commands.
On the 2.5i Sport models of the Legacy, a WRX-like grille, chrome rocker trim and 18-inch wheels with painted insets give the sedan some more visual punch.
For safety, an optional EyeSight system bundles in adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning with lane keep assist.
The dampers have also been retuned for 2018 to decrease body roll through corners.
The Legacy is the only midsize sedan in its class to feature standard all-wheel drive.
A 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine powers the Legacy with 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque.
A continuously variable transmission is standard on the 2.5i Sport that has "steps" tuned in to operate like a traditional automatic gearbox.
As tested, the 2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport wears a $29,300 price tag.