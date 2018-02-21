2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport: Rich in features, but not in style

  • 2018-subaru-legacy-2-5i-sport-1
For 2018, Subaru performed a mild facelift to the Legacy's exterior with new bumpers, grille and headlights.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The exterior also saw some updates with improved materials and revamped climate controls.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The most substantial upgrades came for the Starlink infotainment system that received a new process for quicker startup times and response to commands.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

On the 2.5i Sport models of the Legacy, a WRX-like grille, chrome rocker trim and 18-inch wheels with painted insets give the sedan some more visual punch.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

For safety, an optional EyeSight system bundles in adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning with lane keep assist.     

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The dampers have also been retuned for 2018 to decrease body roll through corners.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Legacy is the only midsize sedan in its class to feature standard all-wheel drive.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

A 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine powers the Legacy with 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

A continuously variable transmission is standard on the 2.5i Sport that has "steps" tuned in to operate like a traditional automatic gearbox. 

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

As tested, the 2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport wears a $29,300 price tag.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$22,815 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
1 of 40
|

2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport: Rich in features, but not in style

Published:
