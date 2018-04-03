2018 Range Rover Sport SVR is a 575-hp brute

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
For 2018, the Sport SVR gets a power boost to 575 horsepower.
A redesigned front end with a unique, freer-breathing bumper and fresh grille and headlamps are part of the update.
A new vented carbon-fiber hood is standard equipment.
This particular treatment, with an exposed carbon-fiber weave in the center, is optional. Full body color is standard.
If you can't tell an SVR from its more aggressive looks or its snarlier exhaust note, there's always the badges.
An eight-speed automatic handles shifting duties. In addition to a manual gear-change detent, there are also shift paddles.
Just because the SVR is the Sport's most street-oriented model doesn't mean that it isn't a solid off-roader, too.
Don't worry, if you can afford one, you can pay someone to clean it after you're done having fun.
You can't see it here, but the driver is probably still appreciating the much-improved Touch Pro Duo infotainment inside.
Off to hunt the BMW X5M and Mercedes-AMG GLE63.
