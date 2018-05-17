2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo is a curvaceous performer

  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo
Even the base version of Porsche's new Sport Turismo is a handsome, tech-rich performer.

The Panamera 4's 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is impressive, putting out 330 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.

It starts with a surprisingly loud bark, eventually settling into a pleasant grumble that only really stands out at high revs. 

The new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is smooth in every mode, knocking off shifts almost imperceptibly. 

I'm not overly happy with the 18-ish mpg I see in the city, but my standard highway fuel economy loop actually returns numbers closer to 30 or 31 mpg.

The standard air suspension's best feature is a standard lift mode that makes climbing my steep driveway a breeze.

You can even map it to a multipurpose button on the steering wheel for easy access.

Porsche's latest PCM infotainment system lives on a slick 12.3-inch dashboard screen that has touch capability and redundant navigation controls below. 

It includes Apple CarPlay -- sorry, Android Auto fans, there's nothing for you here.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, and don't forget to read our full review!

