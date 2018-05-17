2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo is a curvaceous performer

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Even the base version of Porsche's new Sport Turismo is a handsome, tech-rich performer.
The Panamera 4's 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is impressive, putting out 330 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.
It starts with a surprisingly loud bark, eventually settling into a pleasant grumble that only really stands out at high revs.
The new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is smooth in every mode, knocking off shifts almost imperceptibly.
I'm not overly happy with the 18-ish mpg I see in the city, but my standard highway fuel economy loop actually returns numbers closer to 30 or 31 mpg.
The standard air suspension's best feature is a standard lift mode that makes climbing my steep driveway a breeze.
You can even map it to a multipurpose button on the steering wheel for easy access.
Porsche's latest PCM infotainment system lives on a slick 12.3-inch dashboard screen that has touch capability and redundant navigation controls below.
It includes Apple CarPlay -- sorry, Android Auto fans, there's nothing for you here.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, and don't forget to read our full review!