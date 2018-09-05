2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S is a superhero

  • 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S
In the Japanese comic "One-Punch Man," the hero Saitama can destroy just about every baddie in the universe with a single punch.

That's the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S in a nutshell.

Porsche's hottest version of its decades-old nameplate is eminently capable, rattling off confounding performance figures without even breaking a sweat.

It'll take everything thrown in its direction and cry out for more, like I'm insulting it by even choosing to hop in the driver's seat and drive it below ten-tenths. 

The car looks relatively sedate given its $190,000 base price.

But not everybody wants rubbernecking drivers snapping Instagram pictures at every stoplight. 

I consider this one of the subtlest ways to have my eyeballs pressed into my skull.

The 911 Turbo S' figures aren't world-shattering on paper -- its 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six puts out 580 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

But it's less about the boat and more the motion of the ocean, and dear heavens, the Turbo S drops the damn sea on my head.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of the Turbo S, and don't forget to read the full review!

