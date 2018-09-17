2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: A classy and comely cabriolet

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet
Think of the E-Class Cabriolet as a cheaper alternative to the bigger S-Class convertible.

The E-Class Cabriolet is available in either rear- or all-wheel drive.

The E-Class excels at comfy cruising, but doesn't hate being pushed on twisty back roads.

Depending on your exterior color, you can even have the roof fabric done up in red, black, dark blue or dark brown.

The E-Class Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.

A nine-speed automatic transmission gets power down to the pavement.

Adaptive cruise control effortlessly follows the car in front and will even change speeds based on local signage.

Steering Pilot smoothly keeps the car centered in its lane and the car can even change lanes on its own.

The COMAN infotainment system is housed on a 12.3-inch screen.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet starts at $66,300. Keep scrolling for more photos of this stunning drop-top.

