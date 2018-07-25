The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R is equally at home on road or race track

  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R
This GT R is the most extreme version of the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe lineup.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Mercedes says that development of the GT R was specifically focused on Nürburgring race track performance.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Under that long hood is a hand-built, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine good for 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Thanks in part to sticky tires and launch control, the GT R will rocket to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. The top speed is pegged at 198 mph.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Active grille shutters and a splitter that deploys at speed help the GT R generate significant downforce.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
This car's wheels look great but are a $1,700 option, contributing to an as-tested price of a whopping $187,345.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
A multi-mode exhaust keeps the GT R somewhat quieter in normal driving and lets it roar when you're pushing harder.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
In addition to an electronically controlled differential and adaptive suspension, the GT R packs rear-wheel steering for livelier handling.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
That carbon-fiber rear wing is adjustable and works with the lower diffuser to maximize road-hugging downforce.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling to see even more of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
