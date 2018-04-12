The 2018 Lexus RX gets a third row of seats

  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L
The RX 350L is 4.4 inches longer than a standard RX 350.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can get the RX 350L with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can also get a long-wheelbase RX 450hL hybrid, which comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A third row of seats offers seating for seven passengers... technically.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The RX-L's added length was added behind the rear wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Lexus' large spindle grille remains.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The rear end treatment is the same as any other RX.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

My, what a big grille you have.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED running lamps and full-LED taillamps are part of this RX 350L Luxury model.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more views of the 2018 Lexus RX 350L.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The 2018 Lexus RX gets a third row of seats

