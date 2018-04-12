The 2018 Lexus RX gets a third row of seats

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The RX 350L is 4.4 inches longer than a standard RX 350.
You can get the RX 350L with either front- or all-wheel drive.
You can also get a long-wheelbase RX 450hL hybrid, which comes standard with all-wheel drive.
A third row of seats offers seating for seven passengers... technically.
The RX-L's added length was added behind the rear wheels.
Lexus' large spindle grille remains.
The rear end treatment is the same as any other RX.
My, what a big grille you have.
LED running lamps and full-LED taillamps are part of this RX 350L Luxury model.
Keep scrolling for more views of the 2018 Lexus RX 350L.