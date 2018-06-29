2018 Leaf long termer: 12 months in our blue EV

  • Nissan Leaf SL
2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer06006

This is our latest long-termer, a 2018 Leaf SL!

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer04004

It's a fetching redesign, far more attractive than the outgoing car, which is still the world's most popular EV.

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer18018

And, being a hatchback, it's quite practical too.

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer11011

Don't be fooled by the relatively normal looks...

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer15015

...underneath that hood you won't find a gasoline engine, instead it's an electric motor and all the associated circuitry.

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer12012

And there's even a second hood, where the car hides its chargers! There's your standard level two port, plus a Chademo for DC fast-charging.

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer23023

No exhaust because no gas to burn.

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer22022

But look at all that space! The trunk well is very deep, plenty of room for groceries -- though sadly no hooks to hang them upon.

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer02002

We think the car looks far better than before, but what's it like to actually live with it? 

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer05005

Stay tuned as we find out.

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer26026

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer08008

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer03003

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer32032

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer33033

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer25025

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer14014

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer29029

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer34034

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer21021

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer28028

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer01001

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer16016

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer09009

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer24024

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer10010

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer19019

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer30030

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer13013

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer20020

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer17017

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer31031

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer27027

2018-nissan-leaf-long-termer07007

