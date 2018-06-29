2018 Leaf long termer: 12 months in our blue EV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is our latest long-termer, a 2018 Leaf SL!
It's a fetching redesign, far more attractive than the outgoing car, which is still the world's most popular EV.
And, being a hatchback, it's quite practical too.
Don't be fooled by the relatively normal looks...
...underneath that hood you won't find a gasoline engine, instead it's an electric motor and all the associated circuitry.
And there's even a second hood, where the car hides its chargers! There's your standard level two port, plus a Chademo for DC fast-charging.
No exhaust because no gas to burn.
But look at all that space! The trunk well is very deep, plenty of room for groceries -- though sadly no hooks to hang them upon.
We think the car looks far better than before, but what's it like to actually live with it?
Stay tuned as we find out.