The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover can be had in a standard wheelbase, but we got our mitts on the 17-foot long wheelbase version for our tester.

A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine lurks under the hood, putting out 518 horsepower and 416 pound-feet of torque.

All of that grunt is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission putting the power down to all four wheels.

Air suspension can raise the Range Rover an additional 3 inches, so feel free to hit the dirt in this bad boy.

Though the Rover is one of the biggest SUVs on the market, there are only two rows of seating.

But oh, what an amazing second row!

There's over 7 inches of extra leg room, plus an available footrest and massage function.

There's even a little tailgate so you can drink champagne at the polo match.

The InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment setup looks pretty, but I found it to be slow to accept inputs and finicky all-around.

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover starts at $87,350 for the standard length, or $108,895 for the long wheelbase. Keep scrolling for more photos of this full-size (and then some) SUV.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover: Behold the British behemoth

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar stuns in Scandinavia

