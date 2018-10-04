2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6: Digging the diesel

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
On the outside, only small updates were made to the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover. If you look close enough, you may be able to pick out the restyled hood, grille and headlights.
Another small visual change for 2018 come courtesy of new wheel designs.
Changes become more substantial inside of the Range Rover with the front seats becoming wider for added comfort.
The biggest change comes with a new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that features two 10-inch center touchscreens.
The system controls navigation, a Meridian audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth.
Touch Pro Duo will also be capable of running both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto once a software update is released. According to Land Rover the update is coming any day now.
The Range Rover is the only large, luxury SUV to offer a diesel engine option.
The supercharged diesel V6 produces 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
Together with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover HSE Td6 hits 60 mph in 7.5 seconds.
The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 starts at $97,045, including $995 destination.