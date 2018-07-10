2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Power and aero in harmony

  • 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante
The Performante is the most outrageous version of the Lamborghini Huracan.

Its 5.2-liter V10 has an additional 28 horsepower and 29 pound-feet of torque, for totals of 630 and 442, respectively.

Lamborghini estimates a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

Active aerodynamics channel air under the car and through the huge rear wing to add or reduce downforce as needed.

You'll definitely want the $6,900 front end lift kit if you're planning to daily-drive this thing on the regular.

There's a tiny cargo compartment under the hood, big enough for a backpack or two and not much else.

The 5.2-liter V10 is mounted amidships and sings an incredible song out its dual exhaust pipes.

The LED light signature in the Huracan's headlamps is still super cool, all these years later.

The 20-inch forged wheels seen here are a $5,600 option.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

