Roadshow's long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT

Our long-term tester is a fully loaded Stinger GT2 AWD.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


The Stinger GT comes with a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 that produces a healthy 365 horsepower.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Our long-term car is equipped with all-wheel drive, a $2,200 option on all Stinger models.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


GT models like our test car get upgraded Brembo brakes and stiffer suspension settings to complement the hearty V6 power.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


We love the way the shapely Stinger looks in this shade of HiChroma Red.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


A fully loaded Stinger GT2 like this one costs $52,300, including $900 for destination.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


The Stinger was named Vehicle of the Year in Roadshow's 2018 Shift awards.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


GT2 models come with standard driver-assistance amenities such as lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


We'll be keeping this Stinger GT2 for a full year of testing.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Keep scrolling to see detail shots and the interior of our long-term Kia Stinger.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow


Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Roadshow's long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT

Published:
