Roadshow's long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT

Our long-term tester is a fully loaded Stinger GT2 AWD.
The Stinger GT comes with a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 that produces a healthy 365 horsepower.
Our long-term car is equipped with all-wheel drive, a $2,200 option on all Stinger models.
GT models like our test car get upgraded Brembo brakes and stiffer suspension settings to complement the hearty V6 power.
We love the way the shapely Stinger looks in this shade of HiChroma Red.
A fully loaded Stinger GT2 like this one costs $52,300, including $900 for destination.
The Stinger was named Vehicle of the Year in Roadshow's 2018 Shift awards.
GT2 models come with standard driver-assistance amenities such as lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.
We'll be keeping this Stinger GT2 for a full year of testing.
