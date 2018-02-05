2018 Jaguar E-Pace offers a friendlier face, tidier proportions

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The E-Pace has a friendlier look than its big brother, and that's on purpose.
Jag is targeting younger buyers, and is looking to attract more women in particular.
This E-Pace's light-colored leather does a lot to liven up what could otherwise be a somber experience.
You'll find hints of Jag's F-Type sports car in the E-Pace's styling.
The E-Pace is slightly larger than many of its rivals, and boasts more cabin and cargo room as a result.
Jag designed the E-Pace with large wheels in mind, so it's no surprise that this model is available with wheels up to 21 inches.
The small-diameter three-spoke wheel feels good, and is nicely weighted.
Jag has made a point of building a cabin with lots of storage space, including a large glovebox and a center console that fits up to four bottles.
Jaguar's InControl Touch Pro system is better than previous iterations, but still not quite good enough.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace.
Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018