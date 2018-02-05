2018 Jaguar E-Pace offers a friendlier face, tidier proportions

  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    1
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    2
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    3
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    4
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    5
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    6
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    7
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    8
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace In Control Touch Pro screenshot
    9
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    10
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    11
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    12
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    13
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    14
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    15
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    16
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    17
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    18
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    19
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    20
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    21
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    22
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    23
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    24
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    25
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    26
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    27
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    28
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    29
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    30
    of 53
  • 2019 Jaguar E-Pace
    31
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    32
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    33
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    34
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    35
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    36
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    37
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    38
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    39
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    40
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    41
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    42
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    43
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    44
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    45
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    46
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    47
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    48
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    49
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    50
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    51
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    52
    of 53
  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace
    53
    of 53

The E-Pace has a friendlier look than its big brother, and that's on purpose.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Jag is targeting younger buyers, and is looking to attract more women in particular.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

This E-Pace's light-colored leather does a lot to liven up what could otherwise be a somber experience.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

You'll find hints of Jag's F-Type sports car in the E-Pace's styling.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The E-Pace is slightly larger than many of its rivals, and boasts more cabin and cargo room as a result.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Jag designed the E-Pace with large wheels in mind, so it's no surprise that this model is available with wheels up to 21 inches.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The small-diameter three-spoke wheel feels good, and is nicely weighted.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jag has made a point of building a cabin with lots of storage space, including a large glovebox and a center console that fits up to four bottles.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar's InControl Touch Pro system is better than previous iterations, but still not quite good enough.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Jaguar E-PACE global media drive, Corsica 2018

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More
1 of 53
|

2018 Jaguar E-Pace offers a friendlier face, tidier proportions

Published:
Up Next
Off-roading has never looked better...
27

Latest Stories

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV gets bold, tech-forward look

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV gets bold, tech-forward look

by
Waymo v. Uber trade secrets trial kicks off in high drama

Waymo v. Uber trade secrets trial kicks off in high drama

by
The Vanderhall Venice reminds us that driving should be fun

The Vanderhall Venice reminds us that driving should be fun

by
Continental, Nvidia team up to flood Earth with self-driving cars

Continental, Nvidia team up to flood Earth with self-driving cars

by
Super Bowl 2018 car commercials: Hits and (big) misses

Super Bowl 2018 car commercials: Hits and (big) misses

by
Here's how Elon Musk will get his Tesla Roadster to Mars

Here's how Elon Musk will get his Tesla Roadster to Mars

by