2018 Hyundai Kona says 'Aloha' to the small SUV segment

Given this tiny SUV's Hawaiian name, it's no surprise that Hyundai chose The Big Island to host its media launch.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Hyundai's 2018 Kona is here to take on entry-level B-segment SUVs like the Honda HR-V and Ford EcoSport, not to mention its corporate cousin, the Kia Soul.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

A 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine is standard, but the 1.6-liter turbo offers much more power without a big efficiency hit.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The Kona's most normal view is its profile, but even that's distinctive.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The Kona starts at $19,500 before $950 in destination and delivery fees. Pricing for a top-trim AWD model is just shy of $30,000, and can crest that barrier with enough.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The Kona is available with a bevy of smart and desirable cabin tech options.

A bit more visual spice would be welcome, however.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Light fixtures are split front and rear. The slim upper housing features are the daytime running lamps, while the larger bumper-level lights are the headlamps.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The headlamps are LED on most trims, and auto high-beam assist is available.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Turn signals are located down low in these unusual blisters.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

All-wheel drive models feature a more sophisticated fully independent rear suspension.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The Kona's face was inspired by small bulldogs.

No, I'm not kidding.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Click or swipe through to see more of the 2018 Hyundai Kona.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

A dirt road is about as much off-roading as most Kona owners will attempt, and that's just fine considering this SUV's sedan-like ground clearance.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Like some other popular models in its segment, the Kona features unusual love-or-hate styling.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

A 7-inch touchscreen is standard, but this upper trim model features an 8-inch display with built-in navigation, Blue Link telematics and app support.

Regardless of which system you choose, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration come standard.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

A conventional six-speed torque-converter automatic comes on lower-end 2.0-liter models, but the 1.7-liter turbo engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Shift paddles would be a welcome upgrade.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

A Qi wireless device charger is available.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Keep clicking or scrolling for tons of additional images of the 2018 Hyundai Kona.

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More
