2018 Hyundai Kona says 'Aloha' to the small SUV segment

Given this tiny SUV's Hawaiian name, it's no surprise that Hyundai chose The Big Island to host its media launch.
Hyundai's 2018 Kona is here to take on entry-level B-segment SUVs like the Honda HR-V and Ford EcoSport, not to mention its corporate cousin, the Kia Soul.
A 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine is standard, but the 1.6-liter turbo offers much more power without a big efficiency hit.
The Kona's most normal view is its profile, but even that's distinctive.
The Kona starts at $19,500 before $950 in destination and delivery fees. Pricing for a top-trim AWD model is just shy of $30,000, and can crest that barrier with enough.
The Kona is available with a bevy of smart and desirable cabin tech options.
A bit more visual spice would be welcome, however.
Light fixtures are split front and rear. The slim upper housing features are the daytime running lamps, while the larger bumper-level lights are the headlamps.
The headlamps are LED on most trims, and auto high-beam assist is available.
Turn signals are located down low in these unusual blisters.
All-wheel drive models feature a more sophisticated fully independent rear suspension.
The Kona's face was inspired by small bulldogs.
No, I'm not kidding.
A dirt road is about as much off-roading as most Kona owners will attempt, and that's just fine considering this SUV's sedan-like ground clearance.
Like some other popular models in its segment, the Kona features unusual love-or-hate styling.
A 7-inch touchscreen is standard, but this upper trim model features an 8-inch display with built-in navigation, Blue Link telematics and app support.
Regardless of which system you choose, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration come standard.
A conventional six-speed torque-converter automatic comes on lower-end 2.0-liter models, but the 1.7-liter turbo engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Shift paddles would be a welcome upgrade.
A Qi wireless device charger is available.
