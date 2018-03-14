2018 Hyundai Accent gets right to the point

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Do you like cars? Great, because the 2018 Accent is one.
Revised for the 2018 model year, the Accent SE is the most affordable Hyundai you can buy in the US today.
It's small and it's basic, but it will accommodate five human beings with cargo, it doesn't feel oppressive to drive and there's even a decent smattering of tech in the cabin.
For many, simply having a new car is an excellent thing, and what do you know, the 2018 Hyundai Accent SE is a simple new car.
Visibility is excellent from all sides, with minimal or nonexistent blind spots.
The Accent's 130-horsepower, 1.6-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine is a bit on the louder side, and not in an appealing way.
With just 119 pound-feet of torque on offer, sixth-gear acceleration is not great.
Still, the six-speed manual transmission offered excellent feedback at all speeds.
The interior is well laid out, with a dashboard and center stack that are low and out of the driver's sight line.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Hyundai's affordable little sedan.