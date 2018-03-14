2018 Hyundai Accent gets right to the point

Do you like cars? Great, because the 2018 Accent is one.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Revised for the 2018 model year, the Accent SE is the most affordable Hyundai you can buy in the US today.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
It's small and it's basic, but it will accommodate five human beings with cargo, it doesn't feel oppressive to drive and there's even a decent smattering of tech in the cabin.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
For many, simply having a new car is an excellent thing, and what do you know, the 2018 Hyundai Accent SE is a simple new car.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Visibility is excellent from all sides, with minimal or nonexistent blind spots.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The Accent's 130-horsepower, 1.6-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine is a bit on the louder side, and not in an appealing way.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
With just 119 pound-feet of torque on offer, sixth-gear acceleration is not great. 

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Still, the six-speed manual transmission offered excellent feedback at all speeds.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The interior is well laid out, with a dashboard and center stack that are low and out of the driver's sight line.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Hyundai's affordable little sedan.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2018 Hyundai Accent gets right to the point

