2018 GMC Terrain Denali: A crossover with a high-chrome diet

After the original Terrain made a nine-year run in the marketplace, GMC finally released an all-new second-generation model for 2018.
The Terrain continues to be closely related to the Chevrolet Equinox sharing a platform and drivetrains.
Setting the Terrain apart from its Equinox cousin is beefier looks and some exclusive technology features.
For customers looking for a slightly more luxurious ride, the Terrain Denali is available with exclusive styling touches.
For the exterior, the Denali gets a special chrome grille, body side rockers, roof rails, door handles and side mirror caps.
Nineteen-inch wheels with grey-painted insets are also special to the Denali.
Powering the Terrain Denali is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.
The engine works with a nine-speed automatic transmission to return an estimated 21 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.
To control infotainment, GMC's IntelliLink system sets up shop in the center stack with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.
The 2018 GMC Terain Denali with all-wheel drive starts at $40,265, which includes $995 for destination.