2018 GMC Terrain Denali: A crossover with a high-chrome diet

  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-1
    1
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-2
    2
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-3
    3
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-4
    4
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-5
    5
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-6
    6
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-7
    7
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-8
    8
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-9
    9
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-10
    10
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-11
    11
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-12
    12
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-13
    13
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-14
    14
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-15
    15
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-16
    16
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-17
    17
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-18
    18
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-19
    19
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-20
    20
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-21
    21
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-22
    22
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-23
    23
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-24
    24
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-25
    25
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-26
    26
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-27
    27
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-28
    28
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-29
    29
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-30
    30
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-31
    31
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-32
    32
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-33
    33
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-34
    34
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-35
    35
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-36
    36
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-37
    37
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-38
    38
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-39
    39
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-40
    40
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-41
    41
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-42
    42
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-43
    43
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-44
    44
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-45
    45
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-46
    46
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-47
    47
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-48
    48
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-49
    49
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-50
    50
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-51
    51
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-52
    52
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-53
    53
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-54
    54
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-55
    55
    of 58
  • 2018-gmc-terrain-denali-56
    56
    of 58

After the original Terrain made a nine-year run in the marketplace, GMC finally released an all-new second-generation model for 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Terrain continues to be closely related to the Chevrolet Equinox sharing a platform and drivetrains.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Setting the Terrain apart from its Equinox cousin is beefier looks and some exclusive technology features.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

For customers looking for a slightly more luxurious ride, the Terrain Denali is available with exclusive styling touches.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

For the exterior, the Denali gets a special chrome grille, body side rockers, roof rails, door handles and side mirror caps. 

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Nineteen-inch wheels with grey-painted insets are also special to the Denali.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Powering the Terrain Denali is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The engine works with a nine-speed automatic transmission to return an estimated 21 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

To control infotainment, GMC's IntelliLink system sets up shop in the center stack with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 2018 GMC Terain Denali with all-wheel drive starts at $40,265, which includes $995 for destination. 

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
1 of 58
|

2018 GMC Terrain Denali: A crossover with a high-chrome diet

Published:
Up Next
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 debuts with ca...
17

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by