The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet returns as an eight-second machine

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Ford is resurrecting its Mustang Cobra Jet for 2018, which is the 50th anniversary of the original drag-racing Cobra Jet.
The Cobra Jet has no VIN and cannot be registered for street use.
Among the modifications compared to a standard Mustang, the Cobra Jet has adjustable suspension, a roll cage and a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine.
A parachute and wheelie bars are not equipped on most Ford Mustangs.
The car's interior is pared down and fitted with all the safety and racing equipment needed for NHRA competition.
The engine's Whipple supercharger displaces 3.0 liters and helps the car do mid-eight-second quarter-mile runs.
Ford will sell the new Cobra Jet for $130,000, with just 68 units to be produced.