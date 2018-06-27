2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport: Ne plus ultra

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport is a mishmash of old and new but represents the things that make people fall in love with Ducati.
With a matte black-and-yellow paint scheme, the Scrambler 1100 isn't exactly subtle, but then again who would want it to be?
Everything you want or need, nothing you don't.
The fit and finish here is beautifully executed and materials are, almost without exception, fantastic.
There's no fancy single-sided swingarm to be found here; the Scrambler is all about keeping it simple.
Don't let the rugged-looking Pirelli tires fool you, this bike is not meant for blazing trails.
The LED taillight is minimalist but still super bright and instantly noticeable.
The familiar sweeping exhaust headers of a Ducati L-twin.
Those things in the exhaust cans are silencers or dB killers and the bike is still gloriously loud with them in.
The rear brake is a petite single-pot Brembo affair that works well and looks nice.
The big radial-mounted Brembo brakes on the front of the Scrambler 1100 haul the bike down in a hurry while providing plenty of feel at the lever.
The Scrambler 1100 is a modern machine with an old, character-filled engine and one helluva looker to boot.
Despite being retro-round, the Scrambler's headlight features four LEDs around its perimeter and the Ducati shield in the middle.
The earlier, smaller Scramblers had a simpler instrument setup but the 1100 has all the bells and whistles packed into a relatively small space.
The switchgear on the Scrambler is one of the few weak points of the bike. Plastics could be nicer, but there is still a ton of function here.
A hydraulic clutch is a nice touch and gives the lever a light pull with good modulation.