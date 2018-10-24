2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S looks set to conquer all

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This is the 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S!
The Multistrada 1260 S is perhaps not Ducati's sexiest-looking bike, but it's surely one of its most advanced.
It's a tall, sporty adventure bike, meant to conquer all sorts of terrain and do it with aplomb.
Part of the way it does that is with an incredibly advanced "Skyhook" suspension system that dynamically adjusts to road conditions in fractions of a second.
It's powered by a 1,262-cc twin-cylinder motor that puts down a whopping 158 horsepower.
Thanks to variable-valve timing, it's remarkably smooth at low revs and yet screams up high.
Thumb controls are simple and intuitive, though I kept catching that headlight flasher when I didn't mean to.
The display, meanwhile, is bright and clear and easy to read in any conditions.
The display opens up a world of customization and configuration options that's virtually unparalleled.
The Multistrada 1260 S is a remarkable machine and, if you need just one motorcycle, you'd be hard-pressed to find better.