2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S looks set to conquer all

This is the 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The Multistrada 1260 S is perhaps not Ducati's sexiest-looking bike, but it's surely one of its most advanced. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It's a tall, sporty adventure bike, meant to conquer all sorts of terrain and do it with aplomb. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Part of the way it does that is with an incredibly advanced "Skyhook" suspension system that dynamically adjusts to road conditions in fractions of a second.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It's powered by a 1,262-cc twin-cylinder motor that puts down a whopping 158 horsepower. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Thanks to variable-valve timing, it's remarkably smooth at low revs and yet screams up high. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Thumb controls are simple and intuitive, though I kept catching that headlight flasher when I didn't mean to. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The display, meanwhile, is bright and clear and easy to read in any conditions. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The display opens up a world of customization and configuration options that's virtually unparalleled. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The Multistrada 1260 S is a remarkable machine and, if you need just one motorcycle, you'd be hard-pressed to find better. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
