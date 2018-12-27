2018 Ducati Monster 1200S: Naked and famous

  • 17-monster-1200-s-uc29706-high
  • 18-monster-1200-s-uc29705-high
  • 15-monster-1200-s-uc29707-high
  • 16-monster-1200-s-uc29708-high
  • 05-monster-1200-s-uc29697-high
  • 06-monster-1200-s-uc29694-high
  • 07-monster-1200-s-uc29710-high
  • 08-monster-1200-s-uc29709-high
  • 09-monster-1200-s-uc29691-high
  • 10-monster-1200-s-uc29693-high
  • 11-monster-1200-s-uc29690-high
  • 12-monster-1200-s-uc29687-high
  • 13-monster-1200-s-uc29686-high
  • 14-monster-1200-s-uc29685-high

2018 Ducati Monster 1200S

Ducati's Monster 1200S is the biggest Monster ever but thanks to amazing suspension and prodigious torque, it's a breeze to ride.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
1
of 14

The Monster 1200S' water-cooled four-valve 90-degree L-twin engine is a powerful, sonorous, low-maintenance sweetheart.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
2
of 14

The Monster's unique ergos are a little weird at first, but quickly grow on you.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
3
of 14

The Monster 1200S features suspension by Ohlins and brakes by Brembo, who could ask for more?

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
4
of 14

One of the best parts of the Monster 1200S is Ducati's standard Safety Pack which bundles lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, wheelie control and ride modes.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
5
of 14

It's not necessarily the world's prettiest bike (we're looking at you, headlight) but it's aggressive and conveys a sense of purpose.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
6
of 14

The Monster is pretty comfortable which makes it ideal for running errands around a busy city like LA, though we wouldn't necessarily pick it for a road trip.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
7
of 14

The Monster 1200S is available in a color other than red, thankfully. This dark grey is pretty damned handsome and how we'd order ours.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
8
of 14

The test bike we had came with the optional carbon fiber Termignoni race exhaust and we couldn't imagine it with anything else.

Published:Caption:Photo:DucatiRead the article
9
of 14

Published:Photo:DucatiRead the article
10
of 14

Published:Photo:DucatiRead the article
11
of 14

Published:Photo:DucatiRead the article
12
of 14

Published:Photo:DucatiRead the article
13
of 14

Published:Photo:DucatiRead the article
14
of 14
Now Reading

2018 Ducati Monster 1200S: Naked and famous

Up Next

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire is the sporty electric streetbike we need

Latest Stories

2018 Ducati Monster 1200S: Naked brilliance

2018 Ducati Monster 1200S: Naked brilliance

by
5 tech tricks that keep the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator at the top of their game

5 tech tricks that keep the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator at the top of their game

by
Cars increasingly want us to use voice while driving

Cars increasingly want us to use voice while driving

by
Driver's aids extra: Checking the iDrive system in the 2018 BMW X1

Driver's aids extra: Checking the iDrive system in the 2018 BMW X1

3:10
2019 BMW X1: The crossover that compromises

2019 BMW X1: The crossover that compromises

4:27