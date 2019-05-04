Putting the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to work

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Our long-term 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid primarily serves as our video production vehicle for the Detroit-based Roadshow crew.
We've put roughly 11,000 miles on the Pacifica during its first six months of use.
The Pacifica Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid, with usable electric range.
Our loaded tester wears velvet red pearl paint.
HID headlights are part of our tester's equipment list.
The electric motor is paired with Chrysler's 3.6-liter V6.
We'll be testing the Pacifica Hybrid for one full year.
Complaints? The interior has been wearing a bit, but that's about it.
Stay tuned for more updates throughout our year of testing.
Keep scrolling for more photos of our 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.