2018 Chevrolet Traverse offers three rows of family fun

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is new from the ground up.

At launch, the sole available engine is a 3.6-liter V6, good for 301 horsepower.

It has three rows of seats, but you can make that two by folding the third row flat.

The interior is spacious, with ample room for adult passengers in all three rows, believe it or not.

Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment system is present and accounted for, as is OnStar's excellent 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

The infotainment screen also rises up to show off a hidden cubby hole. 

It drives quite nice, with a ride that's soft but not uncomfortably so.

There's plenty of space to hide whatever you want, whether it's a small purse or phone or whatever else is in your pocket.

The 2018 Traverse starts around $31,000, and it tops out at $53,000.

I'd opt to stick closer to the base model, only because I don't know how there's $20,000 worth of extra stuff in the High Country.

