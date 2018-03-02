  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
  • 2018 BMW X2
The X2 shares its architecture with BMW's X1 crossover.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
A front-wheel drive X2 starts at $36,400. All-wheel drive models cost an extra $2,000.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The X2 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 228 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
"Galvanic Gold Metallic" certainly makes a statement, but the X2 looks way better in more traditional colors.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Who decided to put the BMW logo on the pillar? Dumb.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The weird air intakes on the X2's front fascia kind of kill the design for me. The X1 looks way better.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Unlike BMW's other weirdo crossover-coupes, this one actually has a rear window wiper. Thank goodness.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
LED headlights are optional.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Seriously, what's with the triangular intakes? No thanks.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep on clicking to see a whole lot more of the new X2.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
