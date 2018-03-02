Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The X2 shares its architecture with BMW's X1 crossover.
A front-wheel drive X2 starts at $36,400. All-wheel drive models cost an extra $2,000.
The X2 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 228 horsepower.
"Galvanic Gold Metallic" certainly makes a statement, but the X2 looks way better in more traditional colors.
Who decided to put the BMW logo on the pillar? Dumb.
The weird air intakes on the X2's front fascia kind of kill the design for me. The X1 looks way better.
Unlike BMW's other weirdo crossover-coupes, this one actually has a rear window wiper. Thank goodness.
LED headlights are optional.
Seriously, what's with the triangular intakes? No thanks.
