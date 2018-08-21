2018 Audi RS5 Coupe: The (almost) incredible hulk

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The RS5 Coupe slots above the A5 and S5 in Audi's lineup.
It uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It's a potent V6, too, with 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
Power goes to the ground via Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The RS5 is a fetching little coupe, especially in this shade of Sonoma green.
The 2018 RS5 Coupe starts at $69,900, not including destination charges.
Opt for the Dynamic Package and you get a sweet-sounding sport exhaust.
Up front, every RS5 comes with standard LED headlights.
LED taillights with directional turn signals are also standard equipment.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe.