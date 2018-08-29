2018 Audi A4 Allroad is three cars in one

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2018 Audi A4 Allroad is an interesting mix of luxury and utility in a standout package.
Audi's tall wagon is not meant to attack the Rubicon Trail, but it's happily at home on smoother unpaved roads.
The Allroad is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine producing 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
Lifted suspension and taller sidewalls mean 6.5 inches of ground clearance. That's 1.3 inches more than the Audi A4 sedan.
The A4 Allroad is good on unpaved roads, but it also shines on long stretches of interstate.
Part of why the Allroad is great for road trips is because of its quiet, comfortable interior, but the materials on the dash and upper door trim could use an upgrade.
With 58.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded, the Allroad is ready for your camp gear.
Audi Virtual Cockpit with Google Earth integration makes the Allroad an interior tech leader.
In addition to the abundance of space in the second row, the Allroad offers plenty of driver visibility, too.
