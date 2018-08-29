2018 Audi A4 Allroad is three cars in one

  • 2018 Audi A4 Allroad
The 2018 Audi A4 Allroad is an interesting mix of luxury and utility in a standout package. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Audi's tall wagon is not meant to attack the Rubicon Trail, but it's happily at home on smoother unpaved roads.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Allroad is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine producing 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Lifted suspension and taller sidewalls mean 6.5 inches of ground clearance. That's 1.3 inches more than the Audi A4 sedan. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The A4 Allroad is good on unpaved roads, but it also shines on long stretches of interstate. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Part of why the Allroad is great for road trips is because of its quiet, comfortable interior, but the materials on the dash and upper door trim could use an upgrade.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With 58.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded, the Allroad is ready for your camp gear.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Audi Virtual Cockpit with Google Earth integration makes the Allroad an interior tech leader. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

In addition to the abundance of space in the second row, the Allroad offers plenty of driver visibility, too. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Click or scroll further to see more photos of the 2018 Audi A4 Allroad.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nicholas Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 56
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
2018 Audi A4 Allroad is three cars in one

2018 Audi RS5 Coupe: The (almost) incredible hulk

