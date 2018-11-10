2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory: Too fast, just right

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aprilia's Tuono is an incredibly powerful, competent and gorgeous machine that is guaranteed to be faster than you are.
With 173 horsepower and 89 foot pounds of torque on tap from its V4 engine, you'll never want for more.
The Tuono is only mildly changed from the fully-faired and ready to race RSV4 superbike.
The Tuono Factory model gets a unique paint scheme and uprated suspension from Öhlins.
The Tuono's more upright riding position and slightly more relaxed handlebar position make it more tolerable on the street, but still incredibly aggressive.
The Tuono sounds like the world's angriest little Ferrari V8 at full song, even through the Euro 4 compliant exhaust.
Aprilia chose to outfit the Tuono with Brembo's top of the line M50 brake calipers and a radial master cylinder, allowing for incredible stopping power and feel.
The Aprilia's nose may not be as insectile or alien as those from Bologna, but it's thankfully symmetric (we're looking at you BMW) and handsome.
The build quality of the Tuono is staggering, with everything beautifully made and screwed together with care.
The Tuono features a gorgeous, easy-to-read and configure TFT dash.