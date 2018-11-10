2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory: Too fast, just right

  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-025
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-001
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-004
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-005
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-006
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-007
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-009
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-011
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-018
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-021
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-022
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-023
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-026
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-027
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-029
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-032
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-033
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-035
  • 2018-aprilia-tuono-036

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory

Aprilia's Tuono is an incredibly powerful, competent and gorgeous machine that is guaranteed to be faster than you are.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 19

With 173 horsepower and 89 foot pounds of torque on tap from its V4 engine, you'll never want for more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 19

The Tuono is only mildly changed from the fully-faired and ready to race RSV4 superbike.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 19

The Tuono Factory model gets a unique paint scheme and uprated suspension from Öhlins.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 19

The Tuono's more upright riding position and slightly more relaxed handlebar position make it more tolerable on the street, but still incredibly aggressive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 19

The Tuono sounds like the world's angriest little Ferrari V8 at full song, even through the Euro 4 compliant exhaust.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 19

Aprilia chose to outfit the Tuono with Brembo's top of the line M50 brake calipers and a radial master cylinder, allowing for incredible stopping power and feel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 19

The Aprilia's nose may not be as insectile or alien as those from Bologna, but it's thankfully symmetric (we're looking at you BMW) and handsome.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 19

The build quality of the Tuono is staggering, with everything beautifully made and screwed together with care.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 19

The Tuono features a gorgeous, easy-to-read and configure TFT dash.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 19

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 19
Now Reading

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory: Too fast, just right

Up Next

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire is the sporty electric streetbike we need

Latest Stories

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory: When too much is just right

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory: When too much is just right

by
Mazda CX-5 Signature further democratizes fancy-pants trim

Mazda CX-5 Signature further democratizes fancy-pants trim

by
Jeep recalls Grand Cherokee SRT, Trackhawk for dangerous floor mats

Jeep recalls Grand Cherokee SRT, Trackhawk for dangerous floor mats

by
US Senate pumps brakes on Hyundai, Kia engine fire hearing

US Senate pumps brakes on Hyundai, Kia engine fire hearing

by
AutoComplete: Volvo shifts its US plant output from China to Europe

AutoComplete: Volvo shifts its US plant output from China to Europe

1:06