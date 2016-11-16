The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a 505-horsepower Italian rocket ship

  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio World Debut
    1
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio World Debut
    2
    of 27
  • 2018-alfa-romeo-stelvio-quadrifoglio-3
    3
    of 27
  • 2018-alfa-romeo-stelvio-quadrifoglio-4
    4
    of 27
  • 2018-alfa-romeo-stelvio-quadrifoglio-5
    5
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    6
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    7
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    8
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    9
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    10
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    11
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    12
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    13
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    14
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    15
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    16
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    17
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    18
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    19
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    20
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    21
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    22
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    23
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    24
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    25
    of 27
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
    26
    of 27
  • 2018-alfa-romeo-stelvio-quadrifoglio-6
    27
    of 27

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered bya 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine pumping out 505 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Alfa Romeo says the Stelvio Quadrifoglio hits 60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds. It's also capable of a 176 mph top speed.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds to claim the production SUV track record.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

An eight-speed automatic transmission is bolted to the twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio's turbocharged V6 produces 443 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep on scrolling to check out the latest and greatest from the Italian brand determined to return to the US with a bang.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio features specific tuning for its adaptive suspension system compared to the base models.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Stelvio gets its name from the Stelvio Pass, regarded as one of the best driving roads in the world.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio gets an exclusive gauge cluster with a 200 mph speedometer.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on either infotainment screen size -- 6.5 or 8.8 inches.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Alfa Romeo will offer the Stelvio in three trims -- base, Ti and Quadrifoglio. All-wheel drive is standard for each trim.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

There are a number of safety systems on offer, including forward-collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The interior keeps the sporty theme alive with a motorsport-inspired steering wheel and, in the Quadrifoglio, a boatload of carbon fiber trim.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The base Stelvio and Stelvio Ti both come with a 2.0-liter I4 engine good for 280 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

If you really want to go nuts, you can add carbon fiber Sparco racing seats and carbon ceramic brakes to the Quadrifoglio.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

All Stelvio models feature a backup camera and rear parking sensors as standard equipment.

Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Alfa Romeo
$44,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
1 of 27
|

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a 505-horsepower Italian rocket ship

Published:
Up Next
Mercedes-AMG's street-legal F1 car...
22

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by