The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a 505-horsepower Italian rocket ship

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered bya 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine pumping out 505 horsepower.
Alfa Romeo says the Stelvio Quadrifoglio hits 60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds. It's also capable of a 176 mph top speed.
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds to claim the production SUV track record.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is bolted to the twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio's turbocharged V6 produces 443 pound-feet of torque.
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio features specific tuning for its adaptive suspension system compared to the base models.
The Stelvio gets its name from the Stelvio Pass, regarded as one of the best driving roads in the world.
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio gets an exclusive gauge cluster with a 200 mph speedometer.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on either infotainment screen size -- 6.5 or 8.8 inches.
Alfa Romeo will offer the Stelvio in three trims -- base, Ti and Quadrifoglio. All-wheel drive is standard for each trim.
There are a number of safety systems on offer, including forward-collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.
The interior keeps the sporty theme alive with a motorsport-inspired steering wheel and, in the Quadrifoglio, a boatload of carbon fiber trim.
The base Stelvio and Stelvio Ti both come with a 2.0-liter I4 engine good for 280 horsepower.
If you really want to go nuts, you can add carbon fiber Sparco racing seats and carbon ceramic brakes to the Quadrifoglio.
All Stelvio models feature a backup camera and rear parking sensors as standard equipment.